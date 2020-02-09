SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Tops $0.0098

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Liqui and HitBTC. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $289,313.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, OKEx, Livecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

