SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and $365,639.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Ethfinex and Tidex. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.03390683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00236081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, Tidex, Ethfinex, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.