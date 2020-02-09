Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Given $31.80 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $31.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sitime an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Sitime news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter worth about $7,902,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Sitime has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $432.86 million and a P/E ratio of -49.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sitime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

