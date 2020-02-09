SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJMHF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get SJM alerts:

SJMHF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. SJM has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.37.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.