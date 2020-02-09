Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 18.5% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00006742 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Binance and Iquant. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and $560,191.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C2CX, Iquant, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

