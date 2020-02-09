SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of SkyWest worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

