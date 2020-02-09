SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. 3,079,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

