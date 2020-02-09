SmartCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $15,489.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. SmartCoin has a market cap of $15,489.00 and $2.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, SmartCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00757666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007573 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,114 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.