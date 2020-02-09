SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDC. Wolfe Research began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SmileDirectClub to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

