Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $94.88 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 174,607 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.0% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $94,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

