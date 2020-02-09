Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $29.30 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,286.83. The company has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.