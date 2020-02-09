Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.5% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

