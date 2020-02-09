SnowGem 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $117,583.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. SnowGem has a market cap of $474,828.00 and $117,583.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,106.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.93 or 0.02251187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.30 or 0.04448659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00759147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00861439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00115680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009540 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00701303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,172,480 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,388 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

