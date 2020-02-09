Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Social Send coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $220,182.00 and $44.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011305 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003539 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,512,876 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

