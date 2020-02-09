SocialCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2,121.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $2,121.00 and $8.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

