Sociall (SCL) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Sociall has a market capitalization of $93,029.00 and $18.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Sociall has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

