SolarCoin (SLR) Market Cap Hits $872,606.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $872,606.00 and $350.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00753604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007519 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,921,811 coins and its circulating supply is 57,346,706 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

