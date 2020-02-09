SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $866,896.00 and approximately $276.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,921,302 coins and its circulating supply is 57,346,197 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

