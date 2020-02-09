Soma Hits One Day Volume of $63,259.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Soma has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Soma has a total market cap of $156,189.00 and approximately $63,259.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00083935 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,167.54 or 1.00345579 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000604 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

