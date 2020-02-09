Soma (SCT) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Exchanges

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Soma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Soma has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Soma has a total market capitalization of $154,395.00 and approximately $311.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00046217 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00062781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00079364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,070.99 or 1.00074820 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000620 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

