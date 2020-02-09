SoMee.Social (ONG) Market Capitalization Tops $220,338.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $220,338.00 and $443.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.81 or 0.03378839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,924,326 tokens. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

