SONM Achieves Market Cap of $5.11 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SONM token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and COSS. SONM has a market cap of $5.11 million and $181,816.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SONM Profile

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, Binance, OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

