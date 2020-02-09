Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SONO. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of SONO traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. 6,268,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,403. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -466.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. Sonos has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sonos by 673.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at $32,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sonos by 610.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

