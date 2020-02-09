SophiaTX (SPHTX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,291.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $505,745.00 and approximately $19,291.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SophiaTX Profile

SPHTX is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

