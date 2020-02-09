SounDAC (XSD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $149,563.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, SounDAC has traded up 159.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $149,124.00 and $149,563.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048601 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000555 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001639 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.