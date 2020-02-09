SounDAC (XSD) Trading 159.1% Higher Over Last Week

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $151,601.00 and $164,328.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 159.1% higher against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000581 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001817 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.