South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after buying an additional 140,843 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,599,000 after buying an additional 724,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,558,000 after buying an additional 263,870 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after buying an additional 217,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

