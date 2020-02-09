SpaceChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $255,988.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.80 million and $255,988.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, CoinEgg and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

