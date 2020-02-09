Sparkpoint (SRK) Market Cap Hits $101,221.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $101,221.00 and approximately $43,531.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,014,581,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.