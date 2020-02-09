SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Position Increased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,992 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 5.1% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.42. 278,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,088. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

