SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lowered by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $29,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $373.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $328.72 and a twelve month high of $383.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

