Spectiv (SIG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. Spectiv has a market cap of $43,636.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.03376995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,843,032 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

