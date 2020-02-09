Spectre.ai Utility Token Market Capitalization Tops $2.44 Million (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 97.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 97.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $2.44 million and $506.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.79 or 0.05770082 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00120905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00039447 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003112 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

SXUT is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

