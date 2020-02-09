Spectrecoin Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.53 million and $6,912.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026361 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011280 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.14 or 0.02697662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000567 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003044 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

