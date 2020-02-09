Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $5,378.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026367 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011251 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.02772660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000557 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

