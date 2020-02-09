Sphere Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $995,304.00 and $897.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046599 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00062569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00076732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,134.89 or 1.00242660 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

