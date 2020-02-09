Spiking Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Spiking token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $802,372.00 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.05751412 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00120580 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003127 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.