Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 128.86 ($1.70).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPI shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday.

LON:SPI opened at GBX 127.30 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.58 million and a P/E ratio of 31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

