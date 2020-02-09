Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $762.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will report sales of $762.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $818.83 million and the lowest is $705.67 million. Spire posted sales of $803.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after acquiring an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spire by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.