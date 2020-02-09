Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Vertical Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SAVE traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,191,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 133,640 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $3,851,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 538.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,911 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

