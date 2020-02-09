Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 113,233 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.