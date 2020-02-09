Spreng Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

