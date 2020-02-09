SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, First Analysis boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 652,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 954,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

SPSC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 101,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $59.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

