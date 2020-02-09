SSR Mining’s (SSRM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 1,208,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,320. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $22,978,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $21,049,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $20,866,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,953,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,024 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

