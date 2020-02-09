StableUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $12.96 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009821 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.67 or 0.03439522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00238539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,664,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,626,253 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.