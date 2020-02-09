Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.0627 on Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $780,285.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.01257350 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,733,061 coins and its circulating supply is 93,870,431 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

