Stakinglab Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $276.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $41,929.00 and approximately $276.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026954 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00348743 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00037751 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000855 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,513,700 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

