Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $237.30. 2,456,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day moving average is $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.53. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

