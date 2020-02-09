Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 1,945 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Exponent by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,419 shares of company stock worth $3,942,793. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

