Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

